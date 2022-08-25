Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Tractor trailer found on fire in south Laredo

Tractor trailer catches fire in south Laredo
Tractor trailer catches fire in south Laredo(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor-trail is found engulfed in flames overnight in south Laredo.

The fire happened after midnight at the intersection of Maria Luisa Drive and Bob Bullock Loop which is near the UISD Student Activity Complex.

Crews were able to put the fire out without injury.

No word yet as to what caused the fire.

For more headlines. click here.

