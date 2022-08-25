Tractor trailer found on fire in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor-trail is found engulfed in flames overnight in south Laredo.

The fire happened after midnight at the intersection of Maria Luisa Drive and Bob Bullock Loop which is near the UISD Student Activity Complex.

Crews were able to put the fire out without injury.

No word yet as to what caused the fire.

