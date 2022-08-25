TxDOT addresses banner hung on overpass

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a sign pretty hard to miss and while the message was about love, it could also be a distraction for drivers.

Hung high above traffic, on full display at the overpass by Guadalupe Street, hung a banner with words of affection directed to someone.

While many posted it on social media, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said it’s a sign of concern. The high traffic during the early morning hours and with people driving and using their phones to capture the moment could have led to an accident, the spokesperson for the department Raul Leal said.

“More than anything, we don’t want that banner to be a distraction to the traveling public and it can cause a crash. This is the first infraction at this point. Removing it was the best thing. Should these things reoccur, we can look for some law enforcement action for the person who put a sign there,” said Leal.

TxDOT states that banners or flyers are not allowed to hang over overpass or roads managed by TxDOT.

