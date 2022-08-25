UISD approves extra sick days for teachers

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Teachers at one local school district are getting a break when it comes to their time off.

Starting this September, many are getting more paid days off.

A decision that was by UISD Board members is a victory for its educators.

As covid-19 cases continue to rise on school campuses, teachers should also be protected which is why UISD has stepped in to help.

David Canales, UISD Associate Superintendent of Human Resources says the board got together and decided that full time employees should get an additional five days on their sick leave giving them a total of 15 days.

All teachers, vaccinated or not, will receive these additional days.

“This year, vaccinated, not vaccinated, it doesn’t matter anymore because everyone is going to get five additional days added to their locally bucket”

Ernest Davila with the Texas State Teachers Association applauds the board’s decision.

“Additional leave days is really money for the educators. They don’t lose out money and they can be out. So, I think that’s a pretty good tactic to help retain teachers”, said Davila.

She says other school districts should follow in their footsteps as this greatly helps teachers.

So far, the decision is only for this school year; however, if teachers do not use all of their sick days, they can still use them next year.

