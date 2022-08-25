Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

USDA issues alert for frozen chicken tenders that may contain plastic pieces

The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.
The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.(USDA.gov via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert for a frozen chicken product that may contain foreign material.

The USDA issued the alert for Perdue’s frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders labeled gluten-free.

The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.

The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders were produced on July 12 and have a “best if used by” date of July 12, 2023, establishment number “P-33944,” and a lot number of 2193.

The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders were produced on July 12 and have a "best if used...
The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders were produced on July 12 and have a "best if used by" date of July 12, 2023.(USDA.gov via CNN)

They were shipped to BJ’s Wholesale Clubs nationwide, and while the stores no longer sell them, some people could already have the product in their homes.

There have been no reports of injuries, but the USDA says you should not eat the tenders.

Instead, the bag should be thrown away or returned to the store.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yeishi Moriya Villaseñor, 28
Woman accused of money laundering caught with $259K in cash
One man killed and another injured in accident
One man killed and another injured in Tuesday’s accident on Killam Blvd.
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs
Accident on Mines Road and Killam
Fatal accident reported on Killam Boulevard
Mines Road construction delays
A nightmare on Mines Road

Latest News

Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say
The raptor is perched on the arm of a man wearing what looks like a falconry glove or gauntlet...
Bald eagle seen going through airport security
Laredo Area Retired School Employees
Laredo Area Retired School Employees Association invites retired educators to join
A police chase in Florida ended when the suspect, in a box truck, jumped out of the vehicle and...
WATCH: After police pursuit, suspect in box truck takes off on foot, gets hit by cruiser
Ukrainian officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid