Uvalde survivor throws first pitch at Houston Astros game

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A survivor from the Uvalde School shooting was honored during the Houston Astros game Wednesday night.

Mayah Zamora took the field before the game to throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Zamora was in the hospital for 66 days after suffering serious gunshots wounds to the hands, arm, chest and back.

Zamora, a member of the robotic club and an honor roll student, later found out she lived close to where the school shooter once lived and could not bear going home.

That’s when former Astros star Carlos Correa stepped in.

He has announced that his foundation has secured the funding to build a new home for Mayah and her family wherever she feels comfortable.

Zamora, who received a standing ovation from the crowd.

