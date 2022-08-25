WBCA names 2023 Parade Marshals

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - They are about to celebrate 200 years and now they will ride tall and be a part of the 2023 WBCA Festivities.

For two centuries, the Texas Rangers has gone strong investigating the state’s most violet crimes.

They are one of the world’s oldest and finest law enforcement organizations.

The rangers will be the parade marshals for the Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade and for the IBC/Commerce Bank Youth Parade Under the Stars, the marshals will be U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The Youth Parade takes place Thursday, February 16 at 6 p.m.

The Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.

