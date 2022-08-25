Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

WBCA names 2023 Parade Marshals

WBCA names 2023 Parade Marshals
WBCA names 2023 Parade Marshals(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - They are about to celebrate 200 years and now they will ride tall and be a part of the 2023 WBCA Festivities.

For two centuries, the Texas Rangers has gone strong investigating the state’s most violet crimes.

They are one of the world’s oldest and finest law enforcement organizations.

The rangers will be the parade marshals for the Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade and for the IBC/Commerce Bank Youth Parade Under the Stars, the marshals will be U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The Youth Parade takes place Thursday, February 16 at 6 p.m.

The Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yeishi Moriya Villaseñor, 28
Woman accused of money laundering caught with $259K in cash
One man killed and another injured in accident
One man killed and another injured in Tuesday’s accident on Killam Blvd.
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs
Accident on Mines Road and Killam
Fatal accident reported on Killam Boulevard
Mines Road construction delays
A nightmare on Mines Road

Latest News

Tony Moreno
Former city employee can be temporarily reinstated by judge
monkeypox
Third monkeypox case confirmed by city of Laredo
Webb County Historical Commission to hold Jazz concert
Jazz concert to be held at Casa Ortiz
Tractor trailer catches fire in south Laredo
Tractor trailer found on fire in south Laredo