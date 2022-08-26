CBP recognizes canines on National Dog Day

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - They say every dog has his day and truth by told, Friday is National Dog Day!

With their wet noses and puppy dog eyes, it’s impossible not to fall in love with our furry friends.

In observance of National Dog Day, hard working canines at U.S. Customs and Border Protection are also being recognized.

Canine supervisor Juan Jose Medina says the day is being celebrated nationally.

“We’re fortunate that our port leadership has brought some light to our canine partners here in CBP so that we can display how they work on a daily basis”, said Medina.

While CBP wants to take this day as an opportunity to honor their canines on National Dog Day, they would like to celebrate their partners as well.

A total of 44 canine officers protect our ports of entry throughout Laredo.

As the biggest port of entry of North America, CBP says their work is a vital asset to secure our borders.

“Our canines are disciplined in 3 areas. One of them would be detection of concealed humans and narcotics, or controlled substances, the second would be the discipline of detection of currency and firearms, and the third would be the detection of prohibited agricultural products”, said Medina.

The best part of working together is the special bond the handlers and their canines build.

“The handler is always going to have that special bond, and it’s a very nice relationship that the handler and his partner have”, said Medina.

Aside from Friday, CBP also recognizes their best performing K-9 officer throughout the year.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.