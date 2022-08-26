CBP seizes nearly $400K in fentanyl

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly $400 thousand dollars of drugs are off the streets thanks to the work of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The seizure happened on Aug. 23 at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge after officers referred a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a Mexican citizen at the time of the inspection.

After searching the vehicle, officers seized 12 packages containing 28 pounds of the drug.

The driver, drugs and vehicle were all turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.

