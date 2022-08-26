City of Laredo to hold clean up event at Father McNaboe Park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The school year may have just started but it’s never too early to get a start on those community service hours.
As a result, the City of Laredo will be hosting a back-to-school clean up event at Father McNaboe Park.
The clean-up is happening on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and will last until 11:30 a.m.
The park is located at 201 Zebu Court.
For more information call 956-794-1655.
