City of Laredo to hold clean up event at Father McNaboe Park

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The school year may have just started but it’s never too early to get a start on those community service hours.

As a result, the City of Laredo will be hosting a back-to-school clean up event at Father McNaboe Park.

The clean-up is happening on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and will last until 11:30 a.m.

The park is located at 201 Zebu Court.

For more information call 956-794-1655.

