Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

City of Laredo to hold splash bash

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The end of the summer season is near, and the city wants you to cool off with a splash bash!

The Laredo Parks and Rec. Department aquatics division is hosting a pool party at the San Miguel Pool.

It will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s free plus they will have hot dogs, beverages, a DJ and lots of giveaways.

The San Miguel pool is located at 10202 International Boulevard at North Central Park.

For more information call 956-729-4600.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in front of the Laredo airport causes traffic delays. No word on severity of injuries.
Two injured in accident in front of Laredo International Airport
TxDOT addresses distraction on Mines Road
TxDOT addresses banner hung on overpass
Fabricio Perez, 44
Laredo Police still on the lookout for man wanted for murder
File photo: UISD school bus
Driver accused of hit and run accident involving school bus
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs

Latest News

KGNS bids farewell to Lorena Ibarra
KGNS bids farewell to Lorena Ibarra
KGNS bids farewell to Lorena Ibarra
KGNS bids farewell to Lorena Ibarra
SWAT operation on Highway 359
SWAT operation on Highway 359
City of Laredo to hold splash bash
City of Laredo to hold splash bash