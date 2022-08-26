City of Laredo to hold splash bash

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The end of the summer season is near, and the city wants you to cool off with a splash bash!

The Laredo Parks and Rec. Department aquatics division is hosting a pool party at the San Miguel Pool.

It will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s free plus they will have hot dogs, beverages, a DJ and lots of giveaways.

The San Miguel pool is located at 10202 International Boulevard at North Central Park.

For more information call 956-729-4600.

