City of Laredo to hold splash bash
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The end of the summer season is near, and the city wants you to cool off with a splash bash!
The Laredo Parks and Rec. Department aquatics division is hosting a pool party at the San Miguel Pool.
It will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
It’s free plus they will have hot dogs, beverages, a DJ and lots of giveaways.
The San Miguel pool is located at 10202 International Boulevard at North Central Park.
For more information call 956-729-4600.
