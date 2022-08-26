Shop Local
Dr. Trevino announces candidacy for mayor

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Another familiar face has announced his bid for mayor.

Doctor Victor Trevino made his candidacy announcement on Friday morning along with family and supporters.

You may recognize Trevino from his work as the city’s former health authority, a position he held from 2018 to 2022.

Trevino, a native Laredoan, says his over 45 years as a medical doctor in the Gateway City have shown him the need there is for transparency among city leaders.

He plans to tackle issues like public health accessibility, water quality, border security, and binational relationships.

“We have to give power to the public. The public must be informed; we must be transparent. When the public is informed, they will step up and do what is right. Other things include access to public health. During the pandemic, we saw many people did not have access to physicians or primary care”, said Trevino.

Trevino is one of ten candidates running for the mayor’s seat.

Election Day is November 8.

