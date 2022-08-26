Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Friday Football Fever returns tonight!

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Your Friday night is about to get heated with Friday Football Fever!

Our sports team will have a full slate of action including an all-Laredo showdown between Martin and LBJ at Shirley Field at the same time United will host San Antonio Warren from the Student Activity Complex.

Nixon hits the road for Corpus while United South goes north to Boerne.

Both Bruni and Hebbronville get the chance to open up their seasons at home.

Join Ryan Bailey, Roberto Galvez, and Gilberto Obregon not only tonight for full coverage but of course every Friday for the fever.

It’s your only local show devoted to high school football the night it gets underway.

Coverage starts Friday at 10:20 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County Sheriff’s Office search property on HWY 359
Webb County Sheriff’s Office search property on HWY 359
Accident in front of the Laredo airport causes traffic delays. No word on severity of injuries.
Two injured in accident in front of Laredo International Airport
TxDOT addresses distraction on Mines Road
TxDOT addresses banner hung on overpass
Fabricio Perez, 44
Laredo Police still on the lookout for man wanted for murder
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs

Latest News

Friday Football Fever returns
Dr. Trevino announces bid for mayor
File photo: World Trade Bridge
World Trade Bridge traffic congestion
Doctor Victor Trevino
Dr. Trevino announces candidacy for mayor