Help ‘Clear the Shelters’ this weekend!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Friday is known as International Dog Day, but if you don’t have a four-legged friend to celebrate it with, you will have an opportunity to adopt a pooch this weekend!

The Laredo Animal Care Services and the Laredo Animal Protective Society will both be taking part in the National Clear the Shelter campaign this weekend.

Animal lovers can stop by 5202 Maher Avenue or 2500 Gonzalez Street on Friday, or Saturday and take advantage of free adoptions.

There will also be activities for the kids, a reptile show, giveaways, vendors and more.

It’s the perfect time to adopt and help clear the shelters.

For more information on adoption you can call Laredo Animal Care Services at (956) 625-1860 or you can call Laredo Animal Protective Society at (956) 724-8364.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.