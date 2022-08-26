Help ‘Clear the Shelters’ this weekend!

Shop Local
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Friday is known as International Dog Day, but if you don’t have a four-legged friend to celebrate it with, you will have an opportunity to adopt a pooch this weekend!

The Laredo Animal Care Services and the Laredo Animal Protective Society will both be taking part in the National Clear the Shelter campaign this weekend.

Animal lovers can stop by 5202 Maher Avenue or 2500 Gonzalez Street on Friday, or Saturday and take advantage of free adoptions.

There will also be activities for the kids, a reptile show, giveaways, vendors and more.

It’s the perfect time to adopt and help clear the shelters.

For more information on adoption you can call Laredo Animal Care Services  at (956) 625-1860 or you can call Laredo Animal Protective Society at (956) 724-8364.

