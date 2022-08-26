Shop Local
KGNS bids farewell to Lorena Ibarra

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s a bittersweet moment as the KGNS team bids farewell to one of its own.

Lorena Ibarra has been with KGNS-News and Telemundo Laredo since 2018 and is now moving on to pursue other career opportunities.

Lorena has been known to do the weather for both Telemundo Laredo and KGNS and also sit behind the anchor desk for several of our news programs.

We wish nothing but the best of luck to Lorena on her future endeavors.

For more headlines. click here.

