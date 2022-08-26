Shop Local
Laredo Utilities Department to start water treatment chlorine conversion

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If your water smells like chlorine in the next several days, the City of Laredo says that it’s part of a regular treatment they will be conducting.

The city announced that starting on Saturday and lasting about 30 days, they will use a regular water treatment known as free chlorine conversion.

During this time, you may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion.

Water and sewer services will not be affected by this work and progress updates will be made available by the utilities department.

