LBJ holds remembrance ceremony for LCpl David Lee Espinoza

Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza
Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Friday marks one year since Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza was killed during the evacuations in Afghanistan.

His former high school LBJ held a short remembrance ceremony to honor the late hero.

Espinoza graduated from LBJ and then joined the marine Corps after graduation.

The program featured videos produced by UISD’s Instructional Television Department and presentations by students.

The ceremony was held in front of the school’s library which was dedicated to Espinoza last year.

