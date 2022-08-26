LBJ Wolves getting ready to take on the Martin Tigers

Shop Local
By Ryan Bailey and Gilberto Obregon
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Thursday night was the appetizer, but Friday night is the main course of the opening weekend of high school football with a full slate of games.

Friday night starts with a good old fashion mash up between UISD and LISD with the Martin Tigers taking on the LBJ Wolves.

The Martin Tigers are hoping to bounce back after a couple of rocky seasons; meanwhile the wolves have been practicing in their neck of the woods.

Both teams are ready to give it their all at Shirley Field this Friday!

