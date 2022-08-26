Partly sunny with rain chances continuing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Morning it is Friday warm and humid with rain chances.

Today we are expected to reach a high of 95 but really feeling like 105.

Isolated to scattered showers are possible today and some of these storm could produce heavy rainfall.

Rain chances continue this weekend into next week so don’t put your umbrella away and the heat returns with heat index values of 105 to 109 in south Texas.

Have a great day and a weekend.

