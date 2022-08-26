Webb County Sheriff’s Office search property on HWY 359

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a property on Highway 359.

On Friday morning at around 9 a.m. the Webb County Sheriff’s Office searched a home near Pueblo Nuevo and 359.

Sheriff’s deputies and a SWAT team was seen on the property speaking with residents who live in the area.

This is a developing story and KGNS will provide more updates as soon as they become available.

