Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Webb County Sheriff’s Office search property on HWY 359

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a property on Highway 359.

On Friday morning at around 9 a.m. the Webb County Sheriff’s Office searched a home near Pueblo Nuevo and 359.

Sheriff’s deputies and a SWAT team was seen on the property speaking with residents who live in the area.

This is a developing story and KGNS will provide more updates as soon as they become available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in front of the Laredo airport causes traffic delays. No word on severity of injuries.
Two injured in accident in front of Laredo International Airport
TxDOT addresses distraction on Mines Road
TxDOT addresses banner hung on overpass
Fabricio Perez, 44
Laredo Police still on the lookout for man wanted for murder
File photo: UISD school bus
Driver accused of hit and run accident involving school bus
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs

Latest News

Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza
LBJ holds remembrance ceremony for LCpl David Lee Espinoza
Webb County Sheriff’s Office search property on HWY 359
City of Laredo offers Covid-19 vaccine replacement card
City of Laredo offers Covid-19 vaccine replacement card
.
CIGARROA WINS SEASON OPENER