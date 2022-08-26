Winner of Mega Millions jackpot has not claimed prize

DES PLAINES, IL (NBC) -We still do not know who won last month’s 1.34 billion dollar Mega Millions Jackpot.

That’s because the Illinois Lottery says the winner has not come forward.

Officials announced in July someone purchased the winning ticket at a Speedway Gas Station in Des Plaines, Illinois.

On Friday officials said that winner has yet to claim their prize.

There is still time for that to happen.

The winner has a year from the date of the drawing to make a claim but they only have 60 days from that same date to choose between annual payments or a lump-sum cash payout which would be worth around 742-million dollars.

