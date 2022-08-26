World Trade Bridge traffic congestion

Shop Local
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting traffic congestion on the World Trade Bridge.

Officials say the processing system in Mexico has gone down at both commercial bridges.

Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays as traffic remains at a standstill.

Currently traffic along World Trade Bridge is reaching Expeditors.

