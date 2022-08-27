FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER WEEK ONE

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

Our cameras were all over the city for the first week of High School football.

In tonight’s show the Martin Tigers faced off against the LBJ wolves. A low scoring game that saw Coach Mireles and his squad on top after four quarters. In the SAC the United Longhorns hosted San Antonio Warren. Coach Sanchez and his squad fell to Warren after a last second attempt by the longhorns was cut short by a warriors defense that met them in the goal line.

The Bruni Badgers fell to TMI from San Antonio, and Hebbronville came up short against Orange Grove.

The Alexander Bulldogs open up their season on Saturday against San Antonio Holmes at the SAC.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.