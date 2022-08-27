Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER WEEK ONE

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

Our cameras were all over the city for the first week of High School football.

In tonight’s show the Martin Tigers faced off against the LBJ wolves. A low scoring game that saw Coach Mireles and his squad on top after four quarters. In the SAC the United Longhorns hosted San Antonio Warren. Coach Sanchez and his squad fell to Warren after a last second attempt by the longhorns was cut short by a warriors defense that met them in the goal line.

The Bruni Badgers fell to TMI from San Antonio, and Hebbronville came up short against Orange Grove.

The Alexander Bulldogs open up their season on Saturday against San Antonio Holmes at the SAC.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heriberto and Humberto Madrigal
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigation results in two arrests
Accident in front of the Laredo airport causes traffic delays. No word on severity of injuries.
Two injured in accident in front of Laredo International Airport
TxDOT addresses distraction on Mines Road
TxDOT addresses banner hung on overpass
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs
Fabricio Perez, 44
Laredo Police still on the lookout for man wanted for murder

Latest News

FFF
Friday Football Fever Preview Show.
.
United South Prepares for Football Season
.
Hebbronville Longhorns prepare for upcoming season
bruni pre season pkg
The Bruni Badgers Prepare for Start of New Football Season