LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

The Longhorns started off the season against the Warren Warriors from San Antonio. After taking the lead into half time 21-14. The longhorns were only able to get into the endzone once. It would’nt be enough as United falls to Warren in a heartbreaking manner.

