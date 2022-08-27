Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Recall issued for ‘Blue’s Clues’ riding toy after children suffer facial injuries

The Huffy Corporation has issued a recall on "Blue's Clues" ride-on toys due to fall and injury...
The Huffy Corporation has issued a recall on "Blue's Clues" ride-on toys due to fall and injury hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Huffy Corp. has issued a recall for thousands of its ride-on toys after multiple children have reported being injured while using the toy.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 28,550 “Blue’s Clues” foot-to-floor ride-on toys are included in the recall, as the item can tip forward when a child is riding it, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

The company has received reports of 19 children falling forward while riding the toy, resulting in 18 facial injuries.

According to the recall, the ride-on toy is made with plush light blue fabric with spots and is in the shape of the “Blue’s Clues” cartoon dog character. The toy is intended for children 1 ½ to 3 years old.

Consumers were advised to take the recalled ride-on toy away from their children immediately and to stop using it.

The agency said the Huffy Corporation could be contacted at 800-872-2453 for a free kit with instructions to install a new stop bar on the ride-on toy.

The model number included in the recall is 55061 with date codes 15221, 15921, 19921, 21021, 22321, 23721, 26821, 28821 and 29421. The date code and model number are on the label located under the body of the product near the sound unit and battery door.

The recall notice said the toy was sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide from August 2021 through July 2022 for about $40.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting reported outside Laredo warehouse
Shooting reported outside warehouse in north Laredo
Four-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
Five-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
Vibe shooting Friday night
Shots fired call results in car crash near Jacaman Road
21-year-old Nicholas Cisneros
Man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
LIVE: ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say
FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
Biden to deliver prime-time speech on ‘battle’ for democracy
People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later...
7-year-old girl killed by 400-pound stone statue at hotel while on European vacation
FILE - The White House said Biden on Monday spoke to the leaders of the veterans-led...
Biden calls Afghan war vets ahead of withdrawal anniversary