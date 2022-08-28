Shop Local
Laredo Police report a shooting incident in North Laredo

A shooting incident ended with a crash in North Laredo.
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the early hours of Saturday, August 27, 2022, Laredo Police officers working near the Sames Auto Arena report hearing shots fired at around 2:25 in the morning.

Shortly after hearing the shots officers say they saw a Cadillac speeding in the area. Police shared they tried to pull the car over, but this resulted in a chase.

According to reports, the car crashed near Jacaman Road and Summerwind Boulevard intersection. Laredo police said they found a wounded 24-year-old man, that was allegedly driving, and a semi-automatic handgun inside the car.

Police said the shooting began at the Vibe parking lot and two parked cars at Hal’s Landing got hit by gunshots.

The driver was flown out to a hospital in San Antonio in a stable but critical condition.

The case is currently under investigation by the Laredo Police.

CBP celebrates canines on National Dog Day