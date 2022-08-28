Rain Chances Return Beginning Tuesday

Shop Local
By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A weak disturbance from Mexico, along with wind shift boundaries to the north will approach our area by Tuesday. Another disturbance will approach from the gulf next weekend, all of this bringing increasing chances of showers for a number of days. The atmosphere will be quite moist above, and will lead to the possibility that some of the showers (not all) midweek on through next weekend may be heavy.

