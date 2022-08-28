Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Shooting reported in north Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Police are investigating a shooting that happened in north Laredo Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 10:20 a.m. at a warehouse near 11910 Conly Road.

According to police, a 38-year-old man got into a fight with a 49-year-old led which escalated into an alleged shooting.

The 49-year-old was shot twice and transported to an ER center in stable condition.

Investigators found casings and a handgun at the scene.

Both of the people involved are believed to be truckers from out of town.

The case remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heriberto and Humberto Madrigal
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigation results in two arrests
Vibe shooting Friday night
Laredo Police report a shooting incident in North Laredo
KGNS bids farewell to Lorena Ibarra
KGNS bids farewell to Lorena Ibarra
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs

Latest News

Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Rain Chances Return Beginning Tuesday
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Vibe shooting Friday night
Laredo Police report a shooting incident in North Laredo
Vibe shooting Friday night
Vibe shooting Friday