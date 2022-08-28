Shooting reported in north Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Police are investigating a shooting that happened in north Laredo Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 10:20 a.m. at a warehouse near 11910 Conly Road.

According to police, a 38-year-old man got into a fight with a 49-year-old led which escalated into an alleged shooting.

The 49-year-old was shot twice and transported to an ER center in stable condition.

Investigators found casings and a handgun at the scene.

Both of the people involved are believed to be truckers from out of town.

The case remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.