Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Bald eagle goes through TSA checkpoint

By CNN
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An airplane passenger with wings of its own went through airport security last Monday.

A traveler who was going through TSA security at the airport in North Carolina caught a glimpse of a bald eagle.

In a tweet, the Transportation Security Administration says the bird is part of the World Bird Sanctuary.

The eagle was born at the sanctuary as part of the program that helps to release endangered birds into the wild.

Bald eagles were removed from the endangered list in 2007 but remain protected by a pair of government acts.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting reported outside Laredo warehouse
Shooting reported outside warehouse in north Laredo
Four-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
Four-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
Vibe shooting Friday night
Shots fired call results in car crash near Jacaman Road
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs
Heriberto and Humberto Madrigal
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigation results in two arrests

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Judge delays Gov. Kemp’s testimony in Georgia election probe
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US says it’s reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search
Officers found the suspect and pulled him over on the roadway, but he attempted to run. He was...
81-year-old woman beaten to death by relative at assisted living facility, police say
The Air France pilots were suspended after an altercation in cockpit back in June.
2 Air France pilots suspended over mid-air fight
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem