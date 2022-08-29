Bald eagle goes through TSA checkpoint

(CNN) - An airplane passenger with wings of its own went through airport security last Monday.

A traveler who was going through TSA security at the airport in North Carolina caught a glimpse of a bald eagle.

In a tweet, the Transportation Security Administration says the bird is part of the World Bird Sanctuary.

The eagle was born at the sanctuary as part of the program that helps to release endangered birds into the wild.

Bald eagles were removed from the endangered list in 2007 but remain protected by a pair of government acts.

