Beto O’Rourke hospitalized for bacterial infection

(CNN)- Texas Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke has had to put his campaign on pause due to an illness.

O’Rourke says he was hospitalized Friday in San Antonio for a bacterial infection.

After receiving antibiotics, doctors allowed him to go home and rest.

The democratic nominee for the governor of Texas will recuperate at his home in El Paso while he recovers.

O’Rourke campaign officials are postponing a number of events as a result.

