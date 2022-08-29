Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Beto O’Rourke hospitalized for bacterial infection

By CNN
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN)- Texas Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke has had to put his campaign on pause due to an illness.

O’Rourke says he was hospitalized Friday in San Antonio for a bacterial infection.

After receiving antibiotics, doctors allowed him to go home and rest.

The democratic nominee for the governor of Texas will recuperate at his home in El Paso while he recovers.

O’Rourke campaign officials are postponing a number of events as a result.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting reported outside Laredo warehouse
Shooting reported outside warehouse in north Laredo
Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable.
Four-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
Vibe shooting Friday night
Laredo Police report a shooting incident in North Laredo
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs
Heriberto and Humberto Madrigal
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigation results in two arrests

Latest News

Uvalde families take part in March For Our Lives rally in Austin
Uvalde families take part in March For Our Lives rally in Austin
Uvalde families take part in March For Our Lives rally in Austin
Uvalde families take part in March For Our Lives rally in Austin
Beto O'Rourke hospitalized for bacterial infection
Beto O'Rourke hospitalized for bacterial infection
Rogelio Garcia-Meza
Man wanted for sexual assault arrested by Border Patrol