C.J Vergara holds MMA Seminar at Laredo Kick Boxing Academy

UFC and Laredo Native CJ Vergara came back to his home town for a MMA seminar in which he shared his experience with local fighters.

“That’s the whole essence of martial arts you learn, and you share .Thankfully I was blessed by my coaches to be able to come out here and be able to share what they’ve giving me. This is the city that I’m from and I have a lot of heart for the city a lot of love so to come out here and share the knowledge share the love and make new connections it’s been a real pleasure of mine” Said Vergara in between sessions.

This seminar took place at the Laredo Kick Boxing Academy (LKA) owned by Hometown fighter Sonny Luque, who has trained with Vergara in the past.

“I would go cross train at his coaches gym .. Pete Spratt’s gym and we would train together so many times… He was static he was more than excited to help us out. To come to Laredo give us a little bit of what he’s learn”

Despite both being in two different stages of their careers both showed the passion they have for the sport but also the desire of wanting to help others, especially in Laredo.

“Our goal is to make sure that the kids are learning what we are trying to teach them build confidence within themselves and that alone makes them not be targets for being bullied” Said Luque as a message to those who may be skeptical about trying the sport of MMA here in Laredo.

“If your journey comes from a place of passion and love and you can truly see the vision whatever it is it doesn’t have to be athletics it can be whatever your field is weather is engineering bio mechanics or marine biology whatever it is if you really visualize it and can feel it in you every day when you wake up every day when you work on your craft.. do not stop” Said Vergara when towards the end of my time at LKA

Cj continues to prepare for his third fight in the UFC against Tatsuro Taira on October 15th. Sonny Luque is still an active fighter but he did mention he has one more fight left in him and that after that one he would more than likely retire.

