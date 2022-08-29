Court rules for City of El Cenizo to hold elections

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local court rules that the City of El Cenizo will hold elections this year.

Carina Hernandez, Daisy Perez and San Juanita Valdez said they filed to run for office in El Cenizo.

They received a letter saying that city would not be holding elections until 2023.

The case was taken to court where both parties came into an agreement.

Carina says she along with the two other women had initially filed the wrong applications.

So in the end, an extension to file was agreed on and that elections would be held this year.

Hernandez says, “I’m very happy because I do know that as a citizen of El Cenizo that are several residents that are very unhappy with what’s been happening. Nothing has been done in the last 4 years.”

Meanwhile, Roberto Ballie, the attorney for the City of El Cenizo says, “Democracy prevailed because we decided that elections would happen this year. The mayor and commissioners’ seats are all up on the ballot in addition there’s a measure on the ballot to open for more commissioners to open right after the elections.”

Election Day will take place on Nov. 8; however, candidates looking to run for the City of El Cenizo can still file until Sept. 12.

