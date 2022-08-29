Fight leads to gun fire, truck driver shot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A confrontation between two men escalates to shots being fired. It happened at a warehouse in the 11-thousand block of Conly Road, shortly after ten Sunday morning.

Police say that’s where a 38-year-old man got into a fight with a 49-year-old man, reportedly leading to a shooting. The victim was taken to an ER medical facility in a private vehicle in stable condition.

We’re told the two men are truck drivers from out of town. The case is still under investigation.

