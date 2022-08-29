Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Four-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A child is pronounced dead after drowning during a pool party in Rio Bravo.

It’s the first drowning incident reported in Rio Bravo since 2014.

The incident happened on Saturday close to midnight on Paseo de Neva Road.

The Rio Bravo Fire Department received a call about a four-year-old child who was not breathing.

Preliminary reports say the child was under water for five minutes before first responders performed CPR for about 25 minutes.

EMS transported the child to LMC where he was later pronounced dead.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Shooting reported in north Laredo
Heriberto and Humberto Madrigal
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigation results in two arrests
Vibe shooting Friday night
Laredo Police report a shooting incident in North Laredo
KGNS bids farewell to Lorena Ibarra
KGNS bids farewell to Lorena Ibarra
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera

Latest News

Campos daughters head to Artemis launch
Daughters of Arturo Campos speak on Artemis I
Rio Bravo drowning
Rio Bravo drowning
Campos daughters speak on legacy
Daughters of NASA engineer Arturo Campos head to Artemis launch
Warehouse Shooting in Laredo
Fight leads to gun fire, truck driver shot
Warehouse Shooting in Laredo
Shooting at warehouse in Laredo