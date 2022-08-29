Four-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A child is pronounced dead after drowning during a pool party in Rio Bravo.

It’s the first drowning incident reported in Rio Bravo since 2014.

The incident happened on Saturday close to midnight on Paseo de Neva Road.

The Rio Bravo Fire Department received a call about a four-year-old child who was not breathing.

Preliminary reports say the child was under water for five minutes before first responders performed CPR for about 25 minutes.

EMS transported the child to LMC where he was later pronounced dead.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.