Hot but changes are coming.

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Morning its the start of the week ‚warm and humid morning .

Mostly sunny a high of 100 with heat index values ranging from 105 to 109 in south Texas.

No shower activity for today it will mainly be in the Texas coast .

Don’t put your umbrellas and raincoats away because rain chance will be possible tomorrow and through the week.

Highs will be dropping into the low 90s as we head into the week due to cloudy skies and showers.

Have a great start to your week.

