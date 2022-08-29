Increasing Shower Chances This Week.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front is moving into the panhandle and will reach central Texas Tuesday, and stall out. Moisture from the gulf will deepen over south Texas, and will fuel showers that will develop with the daytime heating, and showers that move south from the stalled front. Late in the week and weekend, a disturbance will move west across the gulf and continue our shower chances. While showers will be scattered, most places will get showers on multiple days, and some will produce decent rain amounts.

