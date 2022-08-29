Man wanted for sexual assault arrested by Border Patrol

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man found walking along a highway is discovered to have a long criminal record.

Border Patrol agents arrested Rogelio Garcia-Meza after he was found walking along Highway 83.

After not being able to provide documentation, it was determined that Garcia-Meza was in the country illegally.

During processing, agents found out he was wanted in Alabama on charges of sexual assault, sodomy in the second degree involving a child.

He will be extradited in the next few days.

