Man wanted for sexual assault arrested by Border Patrol

Rogelio Garcia-Meza
Rogelio Garcia-Meza(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man found walking along a highway is discovered to have a long criminal record.

Border Patrol agents arrested Rogelio Garcia-Meza after he was found walking along Highway 83.

After not being able to provide documentation, it was determined that Garcia-Meza was in the country illegally.

During processing, agents found out he was wanted in Alabama on charges of sexual assault, sodomy in the second degree involving a child.

He will be extradited in the next few days.

