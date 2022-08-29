Man wanted for sexual assault arrested by Border Patrol
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man found walking along a highway is discovered to have a long criminal record.
Border Patrol agents arrested Rogelio Garcia-Meza after he was found walking along Highway 83.
After not being able to provide documentation, it was determined that Garcia-Meza was in the country illegally.
During processing, agents found out he was wanted in Alabama on charges of sexual assault, sodomy in the second degree involving a child.
He will be extradited in the next few days.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.