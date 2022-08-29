Shop Local
Man wanted for sexual assault of a child

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for 21-year-old Nicholas Cisneros.

He weighs about 130 pounds, is roughly 5′5 and has brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is 5200 Springfield

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-BUST (2878).

