Martin High School celebrates Arturo Campos ahead of Artemis One launch

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s one small step for a mannequin, and one giant leap for Laredo.

While Monday’s launch of the Artemis One was postponed, Arturo Campos’ Alma Mater celebrated this astronomical event.

Artemis One was grounded for a couple of more days, but that didn’t stop Martin High School from preparing for it.

The Moonikin of Martin alumni Arturo Campos is set to launch possibly Friday, and its alma mater wanted to prepare students for the stellar occasion.

Students gathered early Monday morning at the school’s library where the vice principal for science explained everything they need to know about the launch and the legacy of Mr. Campos.

Martin High School Vice Principal Aida Ponce says his science teachers encouraged him to go into a career in science.

“That just shows the power and the influence of our teachers and our community, because somewhere, someone helped him believe that he could, and he did it”, said Ponce.

Ponce hopes this shows students that anything is possible and anyone from Laredo can achieve big things in science.

Students learned more about Campos’ history at Martin and the voyages his Moonikin is set to see in the flight test around the moon.

The school is still planning to hold a viewing party for the launch on the next announced date.

The next possible launch date is set for Friday, Sept. 2.

Officials decided to postpone the launch date after noticing engine issues.

