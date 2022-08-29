Over 300 potential police officers pass entrance exam

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Over 300 potential police officers passed the Laredo Police Department’s entrance exam.

The test was given on Wednesday, Aug. 10 a the Sames Auto Arena.

Roughly 559 applicants took the test on that date and more than half of them passed.

The applicants will now move to the next phase of the hiring process.

