Over 300 potential police officers pass entrance exam

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Over 300 potential police officers passed the Laredo Police Department’s entrance exam.

The test was given on Wednesday, Aug. 10 a the Sames Auto Arena.

Roughly 559 applicants took the test on that date and more than half of them passed.

The applicants will now move to the next phase of the hiring process.

To view the full results click here.

