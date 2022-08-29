Placards to help prevent migrant deaths along the river

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In an effort to bring down the number of deaths along the river, agents placed its first water rescue placards at the river.

As part of the Laredo Sector Border Patrol’s Missing Migrant Program, the placards were put in place with the approval of the International Boundary and Water Commission.

It’s part of the National Humanitarian and Rescue Efforts.

The goal is to help agents find the exact location of the person requesting assistance.

