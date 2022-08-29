Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind

A teacher and father of 10 died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in the Kansas City area Saturday morning. (Source: KCTV)
By Nick Sloan and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A teacher and father of 10 died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in the Kansas City area Saturday morning.

Police said the vehicle that hit Charles Criniere left the scene in an unknown direction, KCTV reports.

Criniere was a middle school teacher who was spoken highly of and is described as an inspiration to others.

“I’m going to miss just the long talks that we would have where he would literally make you feel loved,” Senior Pastor Athol Barnes of Grace Point Baptist Church said.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe in hopes the community can come together and help Criniere’s wife and 10 children.

“They were living off a teacher’s salary, 10 kids and they always gave, and I would look at him and be like, ‘How? How are they giving so much?’” one of Criniere’s neighbors said. “Their heart is to give to people. So, that fact that we can give back to them is the least we can do for this family.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting reported outside Laredo warehouse
Shooting reported outside warehouse in north Laredo
Four-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
Four-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
Vibe shooting Friday night
Shots fired call results in car crash near Jacaman Road
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs
Heriberto and Humberto Madrigal
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigation results in two arrests

Latest News

After a couple of setbacks, the Oliverson family believes Easton should finally be able to...
Little League player injured in fall expected to be transferred back to home state
The 4-year-old boy from West Memphis has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said.
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
Aidan Eldridge, 18, was arrested after police say he attempted to confront a former teacher...
18-year-old brought rifle to school to ‘confront former teacher,’ police say
Authorities said the soldier was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot...
Dutch soldier shot in Indianapolis dies of his injuries