Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Uvalde families take part in March For Our Lives rally in Austin

By CNN
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, TX. (CNN) - Families of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre protested at the Texas State Capitol steps Saturday.

They are demanding that Governor Abbott raise the age limit for purchasing an assault weapon to 21.

The gunman who killed the 21 people in Uvalde was 18-years-old.

The protesters in Austin are asking the governor to call a special session to raise the age limit.

Many of them who lost children in the mass shooting say the action should have been taken more than three months ago.

There’s been no response from the Texas Governor to the rally.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting reported outside Laredo warehouse
Shooting reported outside warehouse in north Laredo
Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable.
Four-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
Vibe shooting Friday night
Laredo Police report a shooting incident in North Laredo
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs
Heriberto and Humberto Madrigal
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigation results in two arrests

Latest News

Uvalde families take part in March For Our Lives rally in Austin
Uvalde families take part in March For Our Lives rally in Austin
Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood...
Beto O’Rourke hospitalized for bacterial infection
Beto O'Rourke hospitalized for bacterial infection
Beto O'Rourke hospitalized for bacterial infection
Rogelio Garcia-Meza
Man wanted for sexual assault arrested by Border Patrol