Eighth Grader of the Month
26 migrants found in trailer tanker

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two people are in jail after trying to smuggle dozens of people illegally into the country.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) were investigating a possible human smuggling incident in east Laredo. The agency says they found a tanker truck with 26 migrants inside. Two men, Nathan Vantell Smith and Mario Ringo Deandre were arrested and charged with smuggling.

The migrants were turned over to Border Patrol while DPS continues to investigate this case.

