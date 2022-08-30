$660K in federal funding for upgrades to Zapata County Sheriff HQ

ZAPATA, Tex. (KGNS) - The Zapata County Sheriff’s Department will be receiving $660,000 in federal funds which will be used for upgrades and additions to the headquarters including new interview rooms and essential equipment upgrades.

Below is the full press release:

Today, U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) held a press conference to announce a new $660,000 federal earmark for Zapata County’s Sheriff Department Headquarters. The funding will support upgrades to the headquarters with the addition of interview rooms, an evidence room, a records room, and an expansion of workspace.

Additionally, the funding will also support new technology and equipment for the patrol room, investigators isle, and basic equipment and furniture upgrades for the support staff.

“The Zapata County Sheriff’s office provides vital support to the South Texas community. Every day, local law enforcement are working hard to keep our friends, families, and neighbors safe,” said Congressman Cuellar, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. “This funding that I secured will ensure that our men and women in law enforcement have the proper technology, equipment, and home base to complete their essential safety work. I am so grateful to our public servants, like Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque, County Judge Joseph Rathmell, Zapata County Commissioners and all Zapata County residents for their commitment to make our communities safer. As your representative in Washington, I will continue to prioritize projects like these to ensure our local law enforcement agencies have the resources they need.”

“I want to thank Congressman Cuellar on his efforts in securing additional federal grant funding for our county, he will be announcing funding for much-needed improvements to the sheriff’s office and also continued support for Operation Stonegarden. These funds will enhance the Sheriffs dept ability to provide security and protection for residents of Zapata County thank you Congressman Henry Cuellar for your continued support,” said Zapata County Judge Joseph Rathmell.

“As the Zapata County Sheriff, It is truly my honor to lead these great men and women of one of the finest Sheriff’s Office in the nation. Today’s law enforcement is facing extreme challenges, The ZCSO remains dedicated to the community and the citizens of Zapata County making the safety and security of our residents our number 1 priority. The culturally rich and thriving community of Zapata County is worthy of a professional, highly experienced, and skilled Sheriff’s Office. Because of our partnership, hard work, dedication, and overwhelming support of the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar the upgrading and renovation of our sheriff’s office is a milestone that has been reached after many years, together this milestone has been reached and soon it will be true in the making,” said Zapata County Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque.

The total cost of the project is $1,200,000. More than 50% of the total cost will be covered through the federal earmark. The remaining $540,000 (45%) will be covered through a county match.

