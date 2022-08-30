City of Laredo conducts annual chlorine conversion treatment

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo residents might start to notice an unusual smell coming from the water.

This weekend the City of Laredo started a free chlorine water conversion that will disinfect the water in town; it’s part of their updated nitrification plan.

Many people took to social media to voice their concerns about the water saying that it was dirty and another saying the funky smell had been going on way before the treatment started.

However, this treatment isn’t much different than their regular process.

Antonio Mora III is the water distribution superintendent for the City of Laredo, he says for chlorine conversion they just remove a part of process.

“The city performs here combined chlorine residual which is then combined with chlorine an ammonium in the water system”, said Mora.

He says the only difference is that they will remove the ammonium from the water from the treatment.

Mora says that for the next few days people should notice the changes, but it is not harmful.

If people notice that their water has a strong chlorine smell, they should call 311 so they can send crews to their area to flush out the water lines.

If you have not experienced any changes in the water yet, it’s because this treatment hasn’t gotten to your area yet.

“People living close to the plant will tend to see the free chlorine conversion first prior to those living further away from the plant”, said Mora.

People living by the Jefferson and El Pico Water Plant will have already experienced the water change.

The city says this process is to remove the chlorines out of the water system and get this new fresh chlorine water into the system.

They estimate this process will take about 30 days.

If you smell a strong chlorine smell in your water, Mora says people shouldn’t hesitate to call their emergency call center at 956-721-2010 or 311.

