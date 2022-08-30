Shop Local
Clear the Shelters day deemed a success

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - This weekend the Laredo Animal Care Services held its annual Clear the Shelters Day.

Clear the Shelters is a National campaign that aims to encourage animal lovers to adopt at their local shelters.

The Laredo Animal Care Services says 12 dogs and 21 cats were adopted this weekend.

The shelter’s adoption specialist says there are still over 100 pets looking for homes.

Adoption Specialists Erika Botella says they still have plenty of pets who are searching for their forever home.

Animal lovers can stop by the shelter they are open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Laredo Animal Care Services says it is still offering free adoptions for those interested.

An application has to be filled out along with a form of ID and proof of acceptable home for a pet.

