Flood problem leaves Laredo resident asking city for help

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you live in Laredo, on most days we have dry days, and every now and then we’ll get some rain.

For some the rain can be a blessing but for others it can be a nightmare.

With more rainy days expected in our forecast, one Laredo resident is asking the city to help fix an ongoing flood problem on her property.

Many people enjoy the sight and sounds of rain, but for others like Jaimee Ponce, every drop could be a cause for concern.

Ponce has been living in the Bedford Dr. area her whole life and every time it rains her family has had to deal with the same issue.

It pours and her backyard gets flooded, sometimes it even comes with a surprise that can be a threat to her house and her life.

“There’s glass, cloths, beer cans and everything that you cannot imagine. There’s also a fetid smell that affects my health. These logs are straight heading to my house. Some of them have reached out through here and now they looked like lined up”, said Ponce.

Jaimee has done everything in her power to solve her flooding issue but now she is turning to the city before it’s too late.

She says the baseball field is owned by the city and they have a huge ground terrain that is over leaping into her house.

“The last time that I have received help was from Gene Belmares, he told me to donate 5sq. Feet form my land, which I said no. I also spoke to George Altgelt, the councilmember at the time, but to no response. I’ve also sent out emails to current councilmember Vanessa Perez, but she hasn’t replied”, said Ponce.

KGNS has reached to city officials & engineering department about Jamie’s request, but have yet to hear back.

As raindrops continue to fall around town, Jaimee only wishes to have her 40-year-old case resolved.

Ponce says she has invested over $2,000 in repairs.

She continues to ask for city officials to fix her problem.

