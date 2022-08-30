Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Know your rights at work!

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Do you know your rights at your place of employment?

This week the consulate is holding several workshops that aims to teach workers their legal rights in the workplace.

The workshops started on Monday and ends on Friday.

The Mexican Consulate in Laredo will hold various sessions on its Facebook page.

The live sessions involve subjects relating to rights in the private and public sector, reporting accidents at work and working overtime.

The sessions will be hosted by several entities.

The Department of Labor says many of their complains relate to minimum wages.

Cindy Cantu with the department says one of the problems most common that we see is employees that are paid a salary, who are not exempt and should be paid the overtime and these employees are not being compensated properly.

“We also see an issue quite often with tipped employees, employees that work in restaurants, that are permitted to receive a lower cash wage of $2:13, the employers should make sure that the employee is receiving the difference in tips. If they don’t receive that difference in tips to make up for the minimum wage they should compensate for that difference to ensure that they are making that least that minimum wage”, said Cantu.

If you want to report a complaint regarding your wages you can call 956-682-4631.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
Five-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
21-year-old Nicholas Cisneros
Man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Shooting reported outside Laredo warehouse
Shooting reported outside warehouse in north Laredo
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Vibe shooting Friday night
Shots fired call results in car crash near Jacaman Road

Latest News

Mexican Consulate to host free labor rights workshops
Mexican Consulate to host free labor rights workshops
Court rules for City of El Cenizo to hold elections
Court rules for City of El Cenizo to hold elections
File photo: Webb County Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement receives three million dollars in federal funds
Law enforcement receives federal funding
Law enforcement receives three million dollars in federal funds