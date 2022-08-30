Know your rights at work!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Do you know your rights at your place of employment?

This week the consulate is holding several workshops that aims to teach workers their legal rights in the workplace.

The workshops started on Monday and ends on Friday.

The Mexican Consulate in Laredo will hold various sessions on its Facebook page.

The live sessions involve subjects relating to rights in the private and public sector, reporting accidents at work and working overtime.

The sessions will be hosted by several entities.

The Department of Labor says many of their complains relate to minimum wages.

Cindy Cantu with the department says one of the problems most common that we see is employees that are paid a salary, who are not exempt and should be paid the overtime and these employees are not being compensated properly.

“We also see an issue quite often with tipped employees, employees that work in restaurants, that are permitted to receive a lower cash wage of $2:13, the employers should make sure that the employee is receiving the difference in tips. If they don’t receive that difference in tips to make up for the minimum wage they should compensate for that difference to ensure that they are making that least that minimum wage”, said Cantu.

If you want to report a complaint regarding your wages you can call 956-682-4631.

