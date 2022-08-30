Laredo school districts prepare for covid and flu season

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The start of the school year is still fairly fresh but there continue to be invisible enemies lingering in the air that could deter students and teachers from being in the classrooms.

It’s a triple threat coming to schools.

While we continue to deal with the coronavirus, schools also brace for another health threat, flu season.

Graciela Lopez the director of student health services for LISD says bringing flu and covid together is a little scary because they are both very similar.

“We continue to encourage the parents to just get them checked out. Last year, we did have a lot of students that had flu and covid and maybe strep throat, they had multiple things at once and that might keep them out a little longer”, said Lopez.

As the upcoming flu season can also see an increase in covid cases, the district advises parents to treat all illnesses the same and take the same precautions.

While the district asks parents to be vigilant at home, the district is also doing its part in keeping students safe and making sure they don’t miss school.

“We are implementing the cleaning and disinfecting and misting every single day. We want to make sure that we have everybody safe and that we prevent anybody to miss school”, said Oscar Perez LISD Executive Director for School Safety.

LISD expects to start its joint covid and flu vaccine clinics around the end of Sept.

Meanwhile, UISD started administering the flu vaccine to its employees mid-Aug and will start offering them to students mid-Sept.

