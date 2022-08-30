Laredo’s Jovita Idar to be featured on the quarter

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The United States Mint has announced the designs for the second year of the American Women Quarter Program and one of those women is none other than Laredo-born Jovita Idár.

Born in 1885, Jovita was a teacher, journalist, and political activist.

Laredo recently named a park in her honor.

The American Women Quarter Program honors the accomplishments and contributions of trailblazing American Women by releasing five quarters each year between 2022 and 2025.

The diverse group of women being honored this time around reflect a wide range of accomplishments and fields including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts.

